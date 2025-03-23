MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' crosses Rs 575-crore mark at domestic box office

The Laxman Uterkar-directed historical drama has earned Rs 578.65 crore nett in India so far

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.03.25, 10:12 AM
Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhaava' TT Archives

Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic Chhaava crossed the Rs 575-crore mark at the domestic box office on the 37th day of its theatrical run. The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama has earned Rs 578.65 crore nett in India so far, trade figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk has revealed.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been dominating the box office from the opening day itself. It collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India, followed by Rs 180.25 crore nett in the second week. The film minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3, followed by Rs 55.95 crore nett in the fourth week.

Chhaava added another Rs 33.35 crore nett in the fifth week. Week 6 began with a collection of Rs 2.1 crore nett on sixth Friday, followed by Rs 3.7 crore nett on Saturday.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Meanwhile, John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat has managed to rake in Rs 22.75 crore nett at the domestic box office after nine days of theatrical run. The Shivam Nair-directed film starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy, follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who works at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions escalate when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy.

Among the Hollywood releases, Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, continued to underperform at the Indian box office. The live-action adaptation of the 1937 fantasy novel has earned Rs 1.71 crore nett in two days in India.

