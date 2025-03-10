‘Chhaava’ box office: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’ in India

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava crossed the lifetime collection of the Hindi-dubbed version of S.S. Rahamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to emerge as the seventh-highest grossing Hindi film of all time on Sunday, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Monday.

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 had earned Rs 510.00 crore nett in India during its run in theatres in 2017. Laxman Utekar’s historical drama has collected Rs 520.55 crore nett in 24 days, which includes Rs 512.3 crore nett from Hindi version and Rs 8.25 crore nett from the Telugu dubbed version.

Chhaava is also nearing the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, which earned Rs 525.45 crore nett in India in 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 releases Jawan and Pathaan, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal have domestic collections higher than the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180.25 crore nett to its earnings in the second week. It minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3.

Chhaava earned Rs 8.75 crore nett in all languages on Day 22, the fourth Friday, including Rs 6.25 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.5 crore nett in Telugu. On Saturday, the film added Rs 16.5 crore nett (Rs 13.5 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 3 crore nett in Telugu) to its collection.

Despite the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer registered double digit earnings on Day 24, adding Rs 11.5 crore nett (Rs 9 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.5 crore nett in Telugu) to its collection.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.