Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ beats Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ at domestic box office

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is proving to be an unstoppable force at the domestic box office. The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, securing its place as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava earned Rs 219.25 crore nett in its first week. The momentum continued in the second week, raking in Rs 180.25 crore nett. While the collections slowed down in the following weeks, the numbers remained strong, with earnings worth Rs 84.05 crore nett in Week 3 and Rs 55.95 crore nett in the fourth week.

By the end of its fourth week, Chhaava had amassed Rs 539.50 crore, surpassing Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 525.7 crore) and entering the top five highest-grossing Hindi films.

Week 5 began on a strong note, as the Vicky Kaushal-starrer collected Rs 7.25 crore nett on its fifth Friday, taking its total to Rs 546.75 crore nett. With this, it officially crossed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s domestic box office total of Rs 543.09 crore nett.

On Saturday, Chhaava added Rs 8 crore nett to its collection, taking the total domestic earnings to Rs 554.75 crore nett, thus crossing the lifetime collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal (Rs 553.87 crore nett).

It remains to be seen if the Laxman Utekar directorial can cross the lifetime collections of Stree 2 (Rs 597.99 crore nett) and Jawan (Rs 640.25 crore nett).

Meanwhile, John Abraham's latest release, The Diplomat, has shown a slight boost in collections on its first Saturday. According to a report by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.5 crore nett on Day 2, bringing its total to Rs 8.5 crore nett in India so far.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is inspired by real events and follows John Abraham's character, a diplomat who embarks on a mission to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma (played by Sadia Khateeb) from Pakistan.

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham under T-Series and JA Entertainment.