‘Chhaava’ advance booking: Vicky Kaushal-starrer grosses Rs 6 crore in pre-sales

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has grossed Rs 6.04 crore in pre-sales, selling over 2 lakh tickets through advance booking, according to trade figures shared by industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk on Wednesday.

Based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Laxman Utekar directorial has amassed Rs 7.57 crore gross including block bookings ahead of its February 14 release, Sacnilk added.

The Hindi 2D version of Chhaava has sold 2.08 lakh tickets, grossing Rs 5.75 crore. The Hindi IMAX 2D version has sold 4,413 tickets, amassing Rs 20.9 lakh gross. The Hindi 4DX version raked in Rs 5.8 lakh from the sale of 923 tickets while the Hindi ICE version minted Rs 1.76 lakh by selling 329 tickets.

Among the states, Maharashtra was the highest contributor with a collection of Rs 4.65 crore gross from advance sales, followed by Delhi (Rs 43.8 lakh gross), Karnataka (Rs 41.45 lakh gross), Telangana (Rs 39.17 lakh gross) and Gujarat (Rs 35.21 lakh gross).

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Maharani Yesubai. The film courted controversy last month following the release of the teaser which depicted Vicky and Rashmika performing the lezim dance. The controversial portion was ultimately axed from the film following the backlash from Maratha groups.

Also starring Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta, Chhaava is an adaptation of a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film features Akshaye Khanna in the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.