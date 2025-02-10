‘Chhaava’ advance booking: Vicky Kaushal-starrer sells over 1 lakh tickets for Day 1

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava has sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance booking for Day 1 shows on February 14, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk said in a report on Monday.

Based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama has already amassed Rs 2.78 crore gross through advance bookings (Rs 3.89 crore gross including block bookings), Sacnilk added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindi 2D version of Chhaava has sold 93,921 tickets, grossing Rs 2.67 crore. The Hindi IMAX 2D version has sold 1,525 tickets, amassing Rs 7.18 lakh gross. The Hindi 4DX version raked in Rs 2.55 lakh from the sale of 442 tickets, while the Hindi ICE version minted Rs 1.11 lakh by selling 199 tickets.

Among the states, Maharashtra was the highest contributor with a collection of Rs 2.45 crore gross through pre-sales, followed by Gujarat (Rs 20.35 lakh gross), Delhi (Rs 20.15 lakh gross), Telangana (Rs 18.43 lakh gross) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 16.44 lakh gross).

Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava. The film courted controversy last month following the release of the teaser which showed Vicky and Rashmika performing the lezim dance. The portrayal sparked backlash from Maratha groups, who raised concerns about the alleged inaccuracy of this depiction. The controversial portion was ultimately axed from the film.

Also starring Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta, Chhaava is an adaptation of a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film features Akshaye Khanna in the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.