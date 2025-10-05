Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram passes away at 94, Eknath Shinde offers condolences

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, who shot to fame with films like Teen Batti Char Raasta, passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments, her family confirmed on Friday.

The actress was also the wife of filmmaker V. Shantaram.

Kiran Shantaram, the son of V. Shantaram from his second marriage with Jayashree, announced that Sandhya died on Friday night.

“She passed away last night at 10 pm at Rajkamal Studio, where she had been residing. She had been ill for the past four to five years and had recently been suffering from a fever and cough,” Kiran Shantaram told PTI.

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed his grief about the passing of the actress. “Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema,” Bhandarkar wrote on X.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, also offered his condolences on the veteran star’s death. “Sandhya Shantaram is not merely the name of a talented actress, but a rich legacy of the Indian film industry. The Indian film industry took its first steps in its journey, holding the hands of talented artists like her, and among them, Sandhya Shantaram's place has remained foremost,” Shinde wrote on X.

He further added, “With her skills in both dance and acting, she left her indelible mark on films. In her diverse roles, a beautiful harmony of traditional arts, music, and visual beauty is evident. With the passing of this senior actress, the Indian film industry.”

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar also penned a heartfelt tribute. He said, “In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pinjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience.”

Born in Kochi, Sandhya Shantaram made her debut with Amar Bhoopali (1951), which was directed by V. Shantaram .

Later, she rose to popularity with her performances in films like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), Navrang (1959) and Marathi film Pinjra (1972).

In 2009, the actress made a special appearance at the V. Shantaram Awards ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Navrang.