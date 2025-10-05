‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ special screening in Kolkata draws large crowd of cinephiles, critics

Rishab Shetty-fronted Kantara: Chapter 1 had a special screening at INOX, Quest Mall in Kolkata, on October 4, drawing a large turnout of movie enthusiasts and critics.

According to a press release, the Gen Z audience in Kolkata responded with great enthusiasm to the special screening. Viewers praised the performances, music, and direction, calling it “a visually stunning and spiritually moving experience.” Social media was flooded with positive reviews, with many describing it as “a powerful continuation of the Kantara legacy”.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara.

Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Like the previous instalment, Kantara: Chapter 1 offers a powerful mix of mythology, emotion, and stunning visuals, tracing the origins of the mystical world introduced in the original movie.

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film, which has already earned Rs 162.95 crore nett in India since its October 2 release, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is backed by production banner Hombale Films. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Celebrities Sandeep Reddy Vanga, G. Dhananjeyan, Upendra Rao, Yash and Prem have heaped praise on the actioner and Shetty’s performance.