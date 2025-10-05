Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal celebrate second wedding anniversary, share unseen pictures with Hrithik-Saba, Vicky Kaushal

Actress Richa Chadha on Wednesday celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Ali Fazal, sharing a set of never-before-seen pictures from their wedding ceremony with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad and Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the 38-year-old actress wrote, “Happy anniversary @alifazal9 ! Life is better with you, in every way.” Referring to actress Tabu as Ali’s first crush, she added, “Mr Ali posting with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image.”

“What an epic night it was … only those we loved were requested (barring one friend who’s missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla,” added the Heeramandi actress in her post.

Richa also urged her fans to watch the films Homebound, Jolly LLB 3 and Songs of Paradise in theatres.

In one of the pictures, Richa can be seen engrossed in conversation with Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik was all smiles in the background.

Another picture shows the couple posing for the lens with Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Richa was also snapped with Vicky Kaushal in one of the photos.

Ali and Richa tied the knot in October 2022 after dating each other for 10 years.

The actor-couple announced their pregnancy on February 9 last year. “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” Ali wrote in the caption, revealing the news alongside two images.

Richa and her husband, actor Ali Fazal, welcomed their first child on July 16 last year. “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings,” Ali wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of their daughter’s tiny feet after she was born.