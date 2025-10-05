Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty’s ‘The Girlfriend’ to hit screens in November

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty will play the lead roles in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, set to hit theatres on November 7, production banner Geetha Arts said on Saturday.

Sharing a teaser on Instagram, Mandanna wrote, “I know you guys have been waiting on this one and here it is. #TheGirlfriend in theatres from November 7th, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The video shows Mandanna and Shetty’s characters discussing if they are right for each other.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama also stars Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

Last December, the makers shared a teaser with Vijay Deverakonda’s voiceover introducing Mandanna’s character. The one-minute-34-second-long video shows the actress experiencing the first stirrings of love before going through a phase of emotional distress because of her complicated relationship with Shetty.

The film has been bankrolled by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. Chota K Prasad serves as the editor of the upcoming romantic drama.

Ravindran is known for helming films such as Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2.

While Shetty last appeared in the 2024 science fiction thriller Blink, Mandanna recently starred in the crime thriller Kuberaa.

Shetty’s upcoming films include Sheegrameva Kalyana Praptirasthu, Strawberry, Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, KJQ, and Oppees. Mandanna, on the other hand, has the films Thamma and Cocktail 2 in the pipeline.