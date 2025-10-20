MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani passes away at 84 after prolonged illness

He entered Bollywood in the mid-1960s and went on to appear in over 350 Hindi films, leaving an indelible mark as one of the most beloved and versatile comic actors

Our Web Desk Published 20.10.25, 09:12 PM
Govardhan Asrani

Govardhan Asrani Picture from social media

Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, widely known as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday around 4 PM following a prolonged illness. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Born in 1940 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Asrani’s journey in cinema began with a deep passion for acting.

He completed his education at St. Xavier's School, Jaipur, before joining the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, where he honed his skills.

He entered Bollywood in the mid-1960s and went on to appear in over 350 Hindi films, leaving an indelible mark as one of the most beloved and versatile comic actors.

Asrani became a household name with his iconic portrayal of the jailer in Sholay.

Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Khatta Meetha, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, and Welcome.

His early work in Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Parichay highlighted his ability to balance humour with emotion.

The 1970s marked the peak of his career, where he became one of the most bankable character actors with roles in Bawarchi, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, and Rafoo Chakkar.

His perfect comic timing and memorable dialogues established him as a key figure in Indian cinema.

In addition to Hindi films, Asrani appeared in numerous Gujarati films, taking on lead roles from 1972 to 1984 and character roles from 1985 to 2012.

He also explored direction and writing, notably in the 1977 film Chala Murari Hero Banne, which he wrote and directed, and in Salaam Memsaab (1979) among other projects.

From lighthearted comedies to character-driven dramas, Asrani’s presence brought warmth and charm to every screen he graced.

The actor’s sudden demise has come as a shock to fans, especially since he had shared Diwali 2025 wishes on his Instagram story earlier on Monday.

Asrani's Diwali wish to fans. (Instagram/asraniofficial)

Asrani’s contribution to the world of comic acting remains unparalleled, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated by audiences and colleagues alike.

Mumbai Jaipur
