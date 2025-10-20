Junior contestant Ishit Bhatt apologises after backlash over ‘rude’ behaviour with Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC 17’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old from Gujarat, has issued a public apology after facing criticism for his conduct during his appearance on the quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The young participant’s behaviour had sparked debate online after clips of his interaction with Bachchan went viral last week. Viewers took exception to the fifth grader’s curt tone and repeated interruptions, with many calling his demeanour disrespectful.

A week after the incident, a video posted on Instagram by an account named @ishit_bhatt_official showed Ishit meeting Amitabh Bachchan, requesting a photo with him, and expressing remorse for his earlier behaviour.

“Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt or disappointed by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous, and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn’t my intention to be rude — I respect Amitabh Bachchan, sir, and the entire KBC team deeply,” he wrote in his post.

He further added, “I've learnt a big lesson about how words and actions reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future.”

Signing off as “The KBC Boy”, Ishit thanked those who supported him despite the online criticism.

During his episode, Ishit’s assertive behaviour, including his request that Bachchan not spend time explaining the rules, divided audiences. While some found his confidence entertaining, others felt he crossed a line with the 81-year-old host.

Following his apology, social media reactions remained mixed. Many users praised Ishit’s maturity and willingness to admit his mistake, while others continued to criticise his earlier behaviour.