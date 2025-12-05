'To be in Indian army was my first dream': Jaideep Ahlawat

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who will be seen next in a biopic on war hero Arun Khetarpal in “Ikkis”, on Thursday said he feels “jealous” when he sees someone in the Army uniform as that was his dream when he was young. Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, the film features actor Agastya Nanda in the role of Khetarpal and veteran star Dharmendra as his father, ML Khetarpal. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who also worked as a writer alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The "Pataal Lok" star said he has many friends in the Army. The actor said he failed Services Selection Board exams twice.

"I thought I’ll be a good (Army) officer but unfortunately, I was sent back home. It is all emotional (moment) for me,” he said at an event of "Ikkis".

Ahlawat reportedly plays a decorated Pakistani army officer in the movie, which releases on December 25.

"The most difficult day in my life was when I was shooting for ‘Vishwaroopam’ in Chennai in 2013 and was coming back to Mumbai, the passing out of Officers Training Academy (OTA) was announced and at the airport I saw many boys, and I was very jealous of them.

"I’ve many friends in the Indian army. Whenever I see someone in the army uniform, I get goosebumps because that was my first dream as an 18-19-year-old boy, who wanted to be in Indian army,” Ahlawat, best known for “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Raazi”, and “The Family Man 3”, said.

Ahlawat said he came across Khetarpal's story when he attended a ceremony honouring the men in uniform at the Indian Military Academy a few years ago.

“My first introduction to Khetarpal was when one of my friends was passing out from Indian Military Academy (IMA) and a pipping ceremony was scheduled to happen and there it was written in bold ‘Khetarpal auditorium’. I asked him about it and my friend told me everything about Arun Khetarpal and I got goosebumps.

"Years later, when Sriram Raghavan approached me for the film, and said it is about Arun Khetarpal, I got goosebumps after 20 to 25 years. What amazed me was the bravery, passion and fearlessness in a 21-year-old boy, most of them at this age are struggling with what they want to do in life. I get emotional every time I meet you guys (army men) and I feel very jealous when I see all the officers,” Ahlawat added.

The actor said the movie, which is the last screen appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra, has been made beautifully.

The team of “Ikkis” unveiled the Famagusta tank from the film with army officers and their families and celebrated the bravery of Khetarpal.

Actors Sikander Kher, Shree Bishnoi, and Simar Bhatia round out the cast of the film. “Ikkis” is produced by Dinesh Vijan via Maddock Films.

