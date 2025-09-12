‘Vecna from Meesho’: Fans spot ‘Stranger Things’ villain in Kajol’s ‘Maa’, troll makers

A tree-dwelling demon in Kajol’s latest horror drama Maa has grabbed the attention of fans for its uncanny resemblance to Vecna, the infamous villain from Netflix series Stranger Things.

“Vecna from Meesho,” joked a content creator, drawing comparisons between the demon and Vecna’s appearance.

The video shows Daitya, a tree demon, descending to the ground with the help of his branches while Kajol’s character gazes at him in terror.

“Am I the only one who realised Kajol made a guest appearance in Stranger Things?” reads the tagline of the video on Instagram.

“What in the Stranger Things world is this? He looks like Vecna from Meesho,” the content creator wrote on Instagram alongside the hilarious video.

Fans, too, couldn’t help but point out that the monster in the Bollywood film shares an uncanny resemblance to Vecna from Stranger Things. The comments section was soon filled with netizens joking about how the demon looks like Vecna from Meesho, Naptol, Vishal Mega Mart and Sarojini Naidu.

“Every masterpiece has its cheap copy,” wrote an Instagram user. “They really thought that people wouldn’t know that he looks like Vecna,” another fan commented. A netizen left the internet in splits with his comment: “Vecna went to coma after seeing this.”

From Vecna’s Bollywood debut to Kajol stepping into the shoes of Eleven in Maa, netizens amped up the fun with tongue-in-cheek comments. “Vecna from upside down / Vecna from khandahar,” one of them commented. A social media user called the movie “brainrot”, while another poked fun at the image of Vecna in a dhoti.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to hit Netflix on November 26. While episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in lead roles. The disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode sparks a chain of events which culminate in Brown’s Eleven (aka Jane Hopper) defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale. Season 4, released in two parts in May and July 2022, paved the way for a highly anticipated fifth season. The creators have announced that Terminator actress Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of the final season.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande for Devgn Films and Jio Studios, respectively. The film, also starring Kherin Sharma and Indraneil Sengupta, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali on June 27. The screenplay of Maa is penned by Saiwyn Quadras.

On the work front, Kajol has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni in the pipeline. This year, the 50-year-old actress also starred alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the thriller Sarzameen.