Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi welcome first child; uncle Chiranjeevi congratulates the couple

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, the couple announced on Wednesday. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who is Varun’s uncle, congratulated the couple on their special day.

Sharing a monochrome picture of himself with Lavanya on X, Varun Tej wrote, “Our little man. 10.09.2025.” The picture shows Tej kissing Lavanya’s forehead while she is holding their son in her arms, lying in a hospital bed.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of him holding the baby boy, with Varun by his side.

“Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents,” 70-year-old actor wrote,

“Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child,” he added.

Varun and Lavanya first met on the sets of the 2017 film Mister. The couple dated for a few years but kept their relationship private. They got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and had a traditional Telugu wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in November of the same year.

The couple shared the news of Lavanya’s pregnancy in May this year.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the Telugu period action thriller drama Matka. Lavanya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller film Thanal.