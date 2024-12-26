Baby John Day 1 box office report: Varun Dhawan-starrer outpaced by Pushpa 2 juggernaut, Mufasa

Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John failed to get a blockbuster opening on Christmas Day, earning Rs 11.25 crore nett in India on Day 1, which was much less than what Pushpa 2 earned on its Day 21 and Mufasa on its sixth day in theatres, according to latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, now in its third week, continued its record-breaking streak, earning Rs 19.75 crore on its 21st day, with the Hindi version alone contributing Rs 15 crore nett, outpacing Baby John’s opening day collection.

Pushpa 2 has amassed over Rs 1,109 crore nett in India, with its Hindi version alone contributing Rs 716.65 crore nett. The Telugu version earned Rs 316.3 crore nett. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions brought in Rs 55.35 crore nett, Rs 14.07 crore nett and Rs 7.48 crore nett, respectively.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King capitalised on the Christmas holiday to boost its numbers. On its sixth day, the film collected Rs 14.25 crore nett, surpassing Baby John’s first-day earnings, Sacnilk reported. The Disney animated film has earned Rs 67.85 crore nett so far in India.

Produced by Atlee and directed by Kalees, Baby John, which also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi, recorded a Hindi occupancy rate of 24.97 per cent on its opening day. The film’s performance in key regions was equally tepid, with Delhi-NCR reporting a 25.75 per cent occupancy across 1,046 shows, and Mumbai recording 26.25 per cent occupancy from 801 shows.

Varun, who returned to the big screen as the main lead after a two-year hiatus, was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s 2022 film Bhediya. That film debuted with Rs 7.48 crore nett and ended its domestic run with Rs 66.65 crore nett.