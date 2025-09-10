MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra dance their hearts out in ‘Panwadi’ song from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy will hit theatres on October 2

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.09.25, 04:46 PM
Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Panwadi’ song

Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Panwadi’ song Sony Music

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra dance their hearts out at a holi celebration in the music video for Panwadi, the second song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The three-minute-41-second long video explores a cross-connection of hearts between Janhvi, Varun, Rohit and Sania. Drenched in colours, the clip combines upbeat music with energetic dance moves, capturing the festive spirit of Holi.

A.P.S. composed the music for the song with vocals by Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikhita Gandhi, and AKASA. Siva G has performed the rap while Jairaj has penned the lyrics for the song.

“Shooting the song felt like being part of a real Holi party,” Varun said in a statement. “It felt less like a shoot and more like a festival unfolding in front of us. The song has this infectious vibe that just stays with you,” Janhvi echoed him.

“The beats of Panwadi instantly pull you in. Shooting it felt like celebrating Holi for days, with all of us drenched in colors, laughter, and madness,” Sanya added. “On set, it was pure chaos in the best way possible, fun, energy, and so much color. I think audiences will feel that joy right through the screen,” Rohit said.

Set to hit theatres on October 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The story follows two couples — Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya)-Vikram(Rohit) as they navigate love and relationships. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Manish Paul.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Shashank Khaitan also backing the film under his banner, Mentor Disciple Films.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

