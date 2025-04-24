Varun Dhawan celebrates 38th birthday with fans in Mumbai; video inside

Actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday celebrated his 38th birthday with his fans in Mumbai, shows a video he shared on Instagram.

“I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason I’m here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together,” wrote Varun alongside a video of the meet-and-greet session.

The video shows Varun cutting his birthday cake with fans, clicking pictures and even dancing with them.

Karan Johar’s production banner, Dharma Productions, shared a montage video to wish the actor on his birthday. The video includes clips of Varun from movies like Student of the Year (2012) and Kalank (2019).

“He enters → vibe changes. He dances → crowd goes deewana. Happy birthday to the energy factory himself, our soon to be sanskari boy,” reads a caption on Dharma Productions’s official Instagram page.

Varun’s Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to Instagram to wish the birthday boy. Sharing a clip of her dancing with Varun to the beats of Baby John track Nain Matakka, Samantha wrote, “Happy Birthday @varundvn. May the child in you always stay alive, curious, playful and full of wonder. Wishing you a day filled with joy and a year filled with great adventure.”

Baby John producer Atlee shared a picture of Varun on his Instagram story with the caption, “Happy birthday @varundvn sir”.

Varun’s niece Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her Bollywood debut with the coming-of-age drama Binny And Family, shared a picture with him to wish him on his special day.

On the work front, Varun has Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and David Dhawan’s Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain in the pipeline.