Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘Badlapur’: ‘A special film marks a decade’

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the 2015 action thriller also stars Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vinay Pathak and Huma Qureshi in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.02.25, 11:15 AM
A still from ‘Badlapur’

A still from ‘Badlapur’ IMDb

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday shared a motion poster of his 2015 action thriller Badlapur to mark 10 years of the film.

“A special film marks a decade,” wrote Varun, tagging director Sriram Raghavan and producer Dinesh Vijan on his Instagram Story.

Released theatrically on February 20, 2015, under the Maddock Films banner, Badlapur is based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto. The film follows Raghav "Raghu" Purohit (Varun Dhawan), who sets out to avenge the murder of his wife Misha (Yami Gautam) and son Robin (Neel Tyagi) at the hands of Liaq (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Harman (Vinay Pathak).

The cast of Badlapur also includes Huma Qureshi, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte in supporting roles. Badlapur marked Varun Dhawan’s first action thriller and earned over Rs 67.62 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

Badlapur is currently available to stream on ZEE5 and JioHotstar.

Varun was last seen in Kalees’s action thriller Baby John, produced by Atlee. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh (in her Hindi debut), Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Badlapur Varun Dhawan
