‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up to win their love back

Varun Dhawan’s Sunny and Janhvi Kapoor’s Tulsi team up to win their love back in the trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The two-minute-54-second long video opens with Sunny making a Baahubali-style entry to propose to Sanya Malhotra’s Ananya. Soon after, Janhvi’s Tulsi learns that her ex-boyfriend Vikram (played by Rohit Saraf) is set to marry Ananya. Sunny and Tulsi then team up to break Ananya and Vikram’s engagement and win back their former partners.

The clip ends with Varun caught in a dilemma — uncertain whether he truly wants Ananya back in his life or wants to spend the rest of his life with Tulsi.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Akshay Oberoi and Manish Paul in key roles.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the film, with Shashank Khaitan also backing it under his banner Mentor Disciple Films. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to hit theatres on October 2. It will clash with Rishab Shetty’s pan-India film Kantara: Chapter 1 at the box office.