Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh wraps shooting for Anurag Singh’s war drama ‘Border 2’

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film Border 2, a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film, his co-actors Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty said on Saturday, sharing videos of his last day on the sets.

Varun posted a video of Diljit distributing laddoos among the film’s crew and cast. The clip also showed Diljit playfully feeding laddoos to Varun and Ahan amidst lighthearted banter.

“Diljit paaji ka shoot khatam hua, ladoo vi batt gaye… dosti da taste hi kuch aur hunda hai! Thank u, paaji, will miss u and the team,” Varun wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram alongside a video, which shows him and Diljit sharing an embrace.

“Bahut bahut dhanwaad, Diljit Paaji. First time milna, par lagda hi nahi si. Tuhadi warmth, humility, te energy ne set di vibe hi change kar ditti. Dil ton dua karde haan. Rab tuhanu hamesha khush rakhe, te Chardi Kala vich rakhe.Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” Ahan wrote alongside the video.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day. Varun and Ahan will play valiant soldiers in the upcoming war drama alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently objected to the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2 citing the controversy over his latest film Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a key role.