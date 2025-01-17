Donald Trump appoints Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone as Hollywood ambassadors

US President-elect Donald Trump has named Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as special ambassadors to Hollywood with the aim to restore the entertainment industry’s former glory, Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

“It is my honour to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump announced.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK -- BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” he further said.

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood,” the 47th POTUS added.

The trio have been staunch Trump supporters, a rarity in a largely Democratic-leaning industry. Several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, George Clooney, Leonardo Dicaprio, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr, endorsed Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections last year.

While the trio’s cinematic achievements are undeniable, their appointments are not without controversy. Jon Voight, who has long been a vocal supporter of Trump, made headlines in 2020 when actor Frank Whaley accused him of slapping him on the set of Ray Donovan.

Gibson, meanwhile, has faced allegations of anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, and domestic violence throughout his career. Stallone, who recently hailed Trump as “the greatest President since Abraham Lincoln” has been accused of sexual assault in the past, though he has denied all allegations.