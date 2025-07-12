Bombay high court restrains X user with nearly 1 lakh followers from impersonating Sonu Nigam

The Bombay high court on Friday passed an ex-parte interim order restraining an X user from misrepresenting celebrated playback singer Sonu Nigam, as per reports.

Justice R.I. Chagla passed this order while hearing a plea filed by the singer, who alleged a violation of his personality rights by Sonu Nigam Singh, a criminal lawyer from Bihar, for using the name “Sonu Nigam” on his X handle and posting politically and communally charged content, reported legal portal Bar and Bench.

The singer approached the court after Singh's posts began drawing widespread backlash, which, according to the petition, was mistakenly directed toward Nigam.

Appearing for the singer, advocate Hiren Kamod said that Singh did not disclose his identity while engaging with followers on sensitive topics. Kamod cited 14 instances of communal posts made by the handle. One such tweet attacked BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over Kannada language row.

Kamod also cited derogatory posts about the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team after their recent Indian Premier League victory. He further said that Singh received compliments and praise intended for the singer but never clarified that he was not the artist in question.

Kamod argued that Singh had reaped benefit by leveraging Nigam’s name, attracting over 90,000 followers, including public figures.

Sonu Nigam had quit Twitter in 2017 following the suspension of fellow singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account, criticising the alleged bias of the platform.