‘Aishwarya with 0 charisma’: Urvashi Rautela trolled for peacock-inspired Cannes outfit

Actress Urvashi Rautela on Tuesday made a striking appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with a peacock-inspired outfit, drawing attention from trolls for allegedly copying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The 31-year-old actress turned heads in a dramatic peacock-inspired Michael Cinco gown with deep shades of blue, red and yellow.

Her crystal-studded parrot-shaped clutch by luxury designer Judith Leiber reportedly had a price tag of USD 5,495 attached to it. Urvashi rounded off her look with an elaborate tiara and extravagant makeup.

“Urvashi wants to be like Aishwarya with 0 charisma. How long will she continue wearing Michael Cinco?” a netizen wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post, alluding to Aishwarya Rai’s appearance at the 2018 Cannes in a peacock-inspired gown by Michael Cinco.

Social media influencer and fashion-expert Diet Sabya shared a meme featuring Urvashi on Instagram. “First woman to wear a parrot at Cannes, “ the post read.

“Giving ‘Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar’ realness,” commented an Instagram user on the post. “First Indian woman asked to leave the red carpet,” wrote another person.

As the trolling continued, a social media user commented, “We want her drag performance on Dabidi Dibidi.”

For the unversed, Dabidi Dibidi is an item song from the film Daaku Maharaaj starring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Following its release, the song received immense criticism from netizens for its “indecent” hook-step, which Urvashi described as “graceful” in an interview.

Taking a dig at her dramatic makeup, an Instagram user said, “What in the unicorn world is that makeup?”

Comparing Urvashi with actress Rakhi Sawant, another netizen wrote, “Her hair style, colour and that head accessory is so gross. She looks like Rakhi Sawant who could have dressed well.”

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also took a dig at the actress’s red carpet appearance. “Slayed. Ate. Chewed up. Spat out. No crumbs left. Stepped on necks. Walked canned red carpet so everyone else can run @urvashirautela only thing missing is the Rolex,” he wrote.

The 78th edition of the film festival was inaugurated on May 13 and will conclude on May 24. This year, several Indian celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar and Nitanshi Goel are set to walk the red carpet.