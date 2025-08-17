Janhvi Kapoor maintains calm after being mobbed Dai Handi celebration in Mumbai; watch

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was mobbed by fans during a Janmashtami Dai Handi celebration in Mumbai on Saturday. However, the actress appeared calm as she made her way to her car.

Videos that have gone viral on social media show Janhvi looking gorgeous in a golden lehenga. The actress attended the celebration to promote her upcoming film Param Sundari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. However, fans crowded her, trying to click selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another viral video shows Janhvi participating in the rituals of the festival and breaking a matka with a coconut.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari features Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma round off the cast of the film. The upcoming romcom is presented by Dinesh Vijan.

Param Sundari is set to hit theatres on August 29.