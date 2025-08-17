GOT7 idol Jackson Wang hospitalised for food poisoning, fan signing event cancelled

K-pop idol Jackson Wang of GOT7 was rushed to the hospital due to sudden food poisoning late at night on August 15, leading to the cancellation of his fan signing event, Taiwanese media has reported.

Jackson had reportedly eaten Korean marinated crab at a popular Seoul restaurant on the evening of August 15 and experienced severe vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea around midnight that same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marinated crab, a type of raw seafood, is highly susceptible to the growth of pathogens such as Vibrio parahaemolyticus and Listeria in the hot summer weather, potentially causing acute gastroenteritis.

This is Jackson's second food poisoning incident, with the first one occurring during his 2019 Mexico tour.

Wang’s label Team Wang Records confirmed the news in a statement released on X, saying that he was hospitalised around midnight and has been advised to take rest under medical care.

Due to his hospitalisation, the Music Korea fan meeting slated to take place on the same day, was canceled by the organisers.

The news about Jackson’s health scare led to fans expressing their best wishes for the South Korean boy-band member on social media.

“Yesterday, a WayV member also went through the same thing. What’s happening here? Get well really soon Jackson,” one of them wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “I'm so sorry this happened. I hope Jackson takes all the time he needs to rest and recover properly... I'll have words if he rushed through his rest and recovery. I might be broke but I'll write a very strongly worded letter to give him at a later date.”

On the work front, after a three-year hiatus from band activities, Jackson’s boy band GOT7 reunited and dropped their latest albumWinter Heptagon track Python.

Winter Heptagon features eight additional songs — Smooth, A Youth Drama, I’ll Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, her, and All We Can Say Is — co-written and produced by each of the members of GOT7.

Jackson will soon embark on his MAGIC MAN 2 World Tour, kicking off on October 3 in Bangkok and concluding in Tokyo on November 6.