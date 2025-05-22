MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assam’s Urmimala Boruah and Snigdha Baruah become first mother-daughter duo to walk Cannes red carpet

The duo also became the first from Assam to attend the prestigious international film festival

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.05.25, 05:55 PM
Daughter Snigdha Baruah and mother Urmimala Boruah at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Daughter Snigdha Baruah and mother Urmimala Boruah at Cannes Film Festival 2025 Instagram/@umbpageants

Assamese filmmaker Urmimala Boruah and actress Snigdha Baruah have scripted history as the first-ever mother-daughter duo to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in Southern France.

According to media reports, they were joined by eight winners of a beauty pageant founded by Urmimala in 2017.

“From small-town girls to making history as the first-ever mother-daughter duo to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival,” reads a post on the official Instagram page of UMB Pageants.

The duo also became the first from Assam to attend Cannes, with their 2025 appearance reportedly supported by the state government.

Urmimala turned heads in a custom Phan Huy gown featuring designs inspired by the banyan tree. The gown reflected not just the grandeur of the tree but also the ecosystem it supports, interpreted through vibrant colours and intricate patterns.

“Rooted in heritage, @urmimala__boruah dress draws inspiration from the ancient banyan tree—one of the oldest trees in the world—symbolizing connection, strength, and the roots of humanity. The colors and shapes echo the insects that live within its branches, reflecting the harmony of nature,” wrote UMB Pageants on Instagram.

Urmimala’s daughter Snigdha also stunned in a striking Phan Huy ensemble. The gown features an Asian fan design. “Crafted from bamboo fans, it’s a tribute to love, culture, and the beauty of our heritage,” reads a post about her outfit on UMB Pageants’s Instagram page.

The mother-daughter duo are also collaborating on a short film titled Dibrugarh: A Cultural Journey, which highlights the vibrant life of their native town in Assam.

Already released in Assam, the film is set to be screened at the ongoing 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

