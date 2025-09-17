Unni Mukundan to play Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Maa Vande’

Unni Mukundan is set to play Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biography Maa Vande, the Malayalam actor announced on Wednesday on the occasion of Modi’s 75th birthday.

Maa Vande is written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., and produced by Veer Reddy M. under the banner Silver Cast Creations.

Further details of the film’s cast and release date are kept under wraps.

“A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages #MaaVande it is. Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May glory be revived and brighter things await,” Mukundan wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

The biopic will trace Modi’s journey “from childhood to becoming the leader of the nation,” with particular emphasis on his relationship with his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is described as “an unparalleled source of inspiration throughout his journey,” according to a report by Variety.

Previously, Omung Kumar had directed a biopic on Modi. The 2019 film titled PM Narendra Modi starred Vivek Oberoi as the political leader.

Mukundan is known for his roles in action films like Marco and Garudan.