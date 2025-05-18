Ultra Media unveils restored Guru Dutt classics at Cannes ahead of filmmaker's centenary

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has unveiled fully restored versions of Guru Dutt's iconic films, including "Pyaasa" and "Kaagaz Ke Phool", at the Cannes Film Festival as a tribute to the legendary filmmaker ahead of his 100th birth anniversary.

The company is hosting a special showcase at the 78th edition of the film gala through a dedicated stall, where Dutt's movies are being presented as part of a celebration of his cinematic legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Chaudhvin Ka Chand" and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam" are some of Dutt's other films that will be screened.

"This is a small homage that we are paying to the legendary actor, producer and filmmaker Guru Dutt," said Rajat Agrawal, COO & Director, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

"Film restoration and preservation are not just about technology; they are also about respect for our storytellers, audiences, and cultural legacy," he added.

Born on July 9, 1925, Dutt made his debut as an actor with a minor role in 1945's "Lakhrani". Regarded as one of the greatest actor-filmmakers of Indian cinema, Dutt was known for his multi-layered storytelling that simultaneously explored themes of romance, poverty, comedy, satire, and social ills in projects such as "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Aar Paar", and "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam".

His filmmaking was considered unconventional in his experiments with light and shadows, and evocative imagery.

Agrawal said the restoration process began several years ago and was carried out with meticulous attention to detail using industry-leading software such as Diamant, PF Clean and Revival.

"We wanted to do it properly and thoroughly. Today, we are at a stage where we can say all his movies are in a great condition for the world to see," he added.

Ultra Media's tribute will continue in India through July with a month-long celebration, including theatrical re-releases of the restored films, curated exhibitions, and panel discussions featuring renowned filmmakers.

"This initiative will help the world to know about his classics. Although many people already know his work, this will give it a broader audience and wider reach in the best possible way," said Agrawal.

"Viewers across the world can now enjoy his films for many years to come. These restored classics are also a great study reference for many young and aspiring filmmakers." There is a growing international interest in Dutt's movies, he said.

"We’ve already received many requests for screening his movies and from platforms looking to showcase his work in Europe and other countries." The initiative is part of Ultra's larger commitment to preserve India's cinematic history and promote it globally, Agrawal added.

"Going ahead, we will be restoring many other classics of renowned filmmakers and actors — as we have already been doing." Besides Dutt's films, Ultra Media has also colourised classic Indian films such as "Chori Chori", featuring Nargis and Raj Kumar, Dilip Kumar's "Paigham" and "Insaniyat", the only film to star both Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.