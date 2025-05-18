Exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ not due to creative differences, Paresh Rawal clarifies

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal on Sunday clarified that his exit from Hera Pheri 3 is not due to “creative differences” as mentioned by his co-star Suniel Shetty in an interview recently.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” the 69-year-old actor wrote on X.

Rawal’s tweet left some fans confused, while others commented how the franchise wouldn’t be the same without his character Babu Bhaiya.

“Then what happened? Are the producers offering less money, or are you bored of playing the same role? Come on, Babu Bhaiyya, Hera Pheri without even one of the three main leads would be totally pointless. Please rethink,” one of them wrote.

“Without you, we won't see this movie now,” another fan commented. “Sir what ever the reason without you we cannot imagine Hera Pheri,” wrote another X user.

In January, filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed his willingness to direct the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, provided the original cast members — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal — reprise their roles from the 2000 original.

The trio had expressed their willingness to be a part of the upcoming instalment.

“Dear Priyan ji, You are the Mother who brought this divine bundle of joy in this world ! Thanks once again for taking custody of this ever smiling baby ! Welcome sir and make the world happy again @priyadarshandir #HeraPheri3,” Paresh Rawal had replied to Priyadarshan’s post.

Hera Pheri narrates the story of two tenants — Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) — and their landlord Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal), in desperate need of money. When the trio chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection on their landline phone, they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. Phir Hera Pheri, a sequel to the film written and directed by Neeraj Vora, released in 2006.

Paresh Rawal is also part of Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years.