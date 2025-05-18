MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ becomes highest Hollywood opener in India in 2025

Released six days ahead of global premiere, the Tom Cruise-starrer earned Rs 17.5 crore in India on Saturday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.05.25, 01:47 PM
Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ IMDb

Tom Cruise’s swansong as Ethan Hunt has emerged as a box office blockbuster in India. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the high-octane spy franchise, opened in India on Saturday to a thundering Rs 17.5 crore nett collection, the highest Day 1 haul for any Hollywood release in the country this year.

Released six days before its global premiere, the Paramount Pictures and Skydance production drew a formidable 75.61 per cent occupancy for English-language shows, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The opening haul surpasses that of its predecessor Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which collected Rs 12 crore nett on Day 1 in 2023 — and outshines Hollywood titles of 2025, including Captain America: Brave New World (Rs 4.2 crore nett) and Thunderbolts* (Rs 3.8 crore).

Even A Minecraft Movie, currently the year’s highest-grossing Hollywood film worldwide, started with a Rs 2 crore nett collection in India.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, his fourth straight Mission film since 2015’s Rogue Nation, The Final Reckoning brings back the old guard of IMF allies: Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby, alongside newer faces like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales.

The ensemble also features Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Originally titled Dead Reckoning – Part Two, the eighth Mission: Impossible film was renamed The Final Reckoning following the release of its predecessor. Set against a globe-trotting backdrop and packed with practical stunts Cruise has made his signature, the film opened in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 17.

