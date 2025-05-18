Never-before seen pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s train ride with friends 35 years ago

Actor Amar Talwar, a well-known face on television and films in the 1990s, shared never-before-seen pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan from his pre-stardom era. In these images, the actor is seen travelling to Kolkata by train with his friends.

Talwar had previously shared photos of Shah Rukh from the 1990s on social media.

“More from that train ride 35 years ago ...Delhi to Kolkata...Divya and Dipika and Shahrukh and Sanjoy and Deepak and Rituraj and Benny and Mohit, and I behind the camera, and where the hell was Barry,” the 75-year-old actor wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

The pictures evoke nostalgic monochromatic visuals of the ’90s and the joy of traveling with friends. In one of the pictures, the Pathaan actor is seen lost in thought while gazing out at the scenery from the train door. In other pictures, the actor was seen sharing a heartfelt moment with his friends while they were waiting at the railway station.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post, expressing their admiration for Shah Rukh. “There are people in these pictures who genuinely liked each other… So rare nowadays,” wrote one social media user.

Another fan commented, “Crazy to think how that goofy young man (Shah Rukh Khan) was going to rule Indian cinema one day. “Nice share, travel back in time sometimes feels surreal,” another user wrote.

Amar Talwar, who is popularly known for playing Raj G.J. Singh in the 1994 DD National television series Shanti - Ek Ghar Ki Kahani, shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2001 blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King. The Jawan actor recently made his Met Gala debut in New York on May 5 where he walked the red carpet in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee custom outfit.