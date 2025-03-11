MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Udit Narayan says viral video of him kissing female fans at concert was shot two years ago in Australia

The 69-year-old playback recently landed in the crosshairs of netizens after a video of him purportedly kissing female fans during a live concert went viral on social media

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.03.25, 05:28 PM
Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan TT Archives

Playback singer Udit Narayan has said that the viral video of him purportedly kissing female fans at a concert was originally shot two years ago in Australia.

More than a month after facing flak over the viral video, the 69-year-old playback singer joked about the incident at the trailer launch of a film titled Pintu Ki Pappi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a nice title, Pintu Ki Pappi. It's not Udit Ki Pappi, right?" the singer asked, leaving the audience and the cast of the upcoming film in stitches.

"This is also a coincidence that this had to release now, I mean the music (of this film),” he added. The upcoming film, Pintu Ki Pappi, is presented by Mythri Movie Makers.

The video that went viral last month showed Udit performing his 1994 hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani at a concert. A fan walked up to him for a selfie, and gave him a peck on his cheek. The veteran singer purportedly kissed her on the lips after that.

Several fans trolled the singer for his actions. “Creep,” a user commented. “This is molestation,” another wrote.

“The video is two years old and from an event in Australia,” said Narayan at the trailer launch recently.

Narayan is the recipient of a Padma Shri and a Padma Bhushan award, received in 2009 and 2016, respectively. He has also won four National Awards.

RELATED TOPICS

Udit Narayan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharti-Airtel says it signs deal with SpaceX to bring Elon Musk’s Starlink to India

‘This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India,’ Airtel said in a media note
Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy
Quote left Quote right

We have seen electoral photo identity cards were issued with the same alphanumeric code to multiple voters in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT