Udit Narayan faces flak for kissing female fan on the lips in viral concert video

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan landed in the crosshairs of netizens on Saturday after a video of him purportedly kissing female fans during a live concert went viral on social media.

In the clip which is doing the rounds on social media, Udit was performing his 1994 hit song Tip Tip Barsa Pani when a fan came up to him for a selfie. When she gave him a peck on his cheek, the veteran singer purportedly kissed her on the lips, the viral video shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Agar AI generated nahi he then dude just destroyed his whole legacy...although iska purana case bhi he (If this isn’t AI-generated, the dude his destroyed his legacy),” and X user wrote. “Very disgusting. Predators,” another person commented on X.

Several fans trolled the singer for his actions. “Creep,” a user commented. “This is molestation,” another wrote.

Some fans, however, pointed out that the fan seemed to be alright with the kiss. Videos of Udit kissing other fans on the cheeks have also surfaced online.

The 69-year-old singer is the recipient of a Padma Shri and a Padma Bhushan award, received in 2009 and 2016, respectively. He has also won four National Awards.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, Udit said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.”