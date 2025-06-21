‘Wish I was an insider’: ‘Panchayat’ actress Sanvikaa shares cryptic note before S4 release

Panchayat actress Sanvikaa has voiced her discontent with the entertainment industry, hinting at prejudice against ‘outsiders’.

In a cryptic Instagram Story shared on Friday, the 35-year-old actress wrote, “Sometimes I wish I was an insider or maybe from a very powerful background, things would have been so much easier (maybe, I don't know). As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal. The battles would have been lesser. Hanging on.”

While she did not name a person or incident, the tone of her message suggested a deep-seated frustration with the systemic challenges faced by outsiders in the industry. There has been no official word yet on what may have prompted the post.

Sanvikaa’s note comes days before the June 24 release of Panchayat Season 4 on Prime Video. She plays Rinki in the popular rural comedy series.

In the upcoming season, Phulera has turned into a political battlefield as Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) faces off against Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) for the coveted pradhan's seat.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, Panchayat has won acclaim for its blend of humour, social commentary and poignant storytelling. The series features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

As per her IMDb biography, Sanvikaa’s real name is Pooja Singh. Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she is an engineering graduate who moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. She began working as an outfit assistant director before landing her breakout role in Panchayat Season 2.

Apart from Panchayat, Sanvikaa has appeared in films like Qaidi Band (2017), Plan A Plan B (2022) and web series Hajamat (2023).