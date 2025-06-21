Rashmika Mandanna drops ‘Kuberaa’ BTS featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Dhanush’s latest film Kuberaa. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, hit screens on June 20.
Rashmika, who played the character Sameera in the film, was engrossed in a conversation with her co-actors, Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in one of the photos.
Rashmika praised her co-star Dhanush in the caption of a post she shared on Instagram. “Acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir, you have no other choice but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so, so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva,” she wrote.
The plot of the crime-thriller film on IMDb reads, “Revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences: a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”
The actress and her co-stars were busy rehearsing their lines between takes in one of the photos Rashmika shared.
Actor Jim Sarbh also stars in the film as Neeraj.
In Kuberaa, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society.
Rashmika took some time for herself and indulged in a plate of brownies and ice cream in between shots.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned Rs 13 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.