Rashmika Mandanna drops ‘Kuberaa’ BTS featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Dhanush’s latest film Kuberaa. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, hit screens on June 20.

1 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika, who played the character Sameera in the film, was engrossed in a conversation with her co-actors, Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in one of the photos.

2 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

Rashmika praised her co-star Dhanush in the caption of a post she shared on Instagram. “Acting has a lot to do with how you react to the given situations also.. but when you have a brilliant actor like @dhanushkraja sir, you have no other choice but to kill it when you share the screen with sir. I am so, so grateful I got to play Sameera with Deva,” she wrote.

3 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

The plot of the crime-thriller film on IMDb reads, “Revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences: a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”

4 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

The actress and her co-stars were busy rehearsing their lines between takes in one of the photos Rashmika shared.

5 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

Actor Jim Sarbh also stars in the film as Neeraj.

6 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

In Kuberaa, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society.

7 7 Instagram/ @rashmikamandanna

Rashmika took some time for herself and indulged in a plate of brownies and ice cream in between shots.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned Rs 13 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.