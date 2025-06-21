Priyanka Chopra indulges in Indian food at Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant

Actress Priyanka Chopra visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York with her manager Anjula Acharia and their friends on Friday.

Khanna shared a video capturing highlights of the day on Instagram. “Everyone keeps asking why we adorn our glass ceiling every single day.

‘They say, no one even notices…’ I always smile and reply: It’s not just for the ones walking in. It’s for the ones watching over us from above. Today I adorned the ceiling for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas,” he wrote.

“Thank you @priyankachopra @anjula_acharia for making Bungalow so auspicious today. Today was a celebration of the upcoming Rath Yatra & the artisans of Sambalpur & Western Odisha,” Khanna added.

The video offers a glimpse of the ceiling decoration at the restaurant done on a rainy day ahead of the upcoming Rath Yatra celebration next week. It also shows Khanna tying Sambalpuri handkerchiefs on Priyanka and Anjula’s wrists.

Priyanka, too, shared moments from the memorable evening on her Instagram stories. Resharing a video of Khanna serving his guests, posted initially by Anjula, the actress wrote, “Still in a food coma. You’re the best host, Vikas.”

Another picture Anjula shared shows Priyanka posing for the lens with Khanna and her friends.

For the dine out, Priyanka opted for a black dress paired with a matching blazer. The actress enjoyed Indian cuisine with her friends at the restaurant.

This, however, is not the first time Priyanka has visited Khanna’s New York City restaurant. Last year, the actress visited Bungalow with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their friends. “Thank you @bungalowny for being incredible hosts. And Vikas, thank you for a taste of home,” she had captioned a picture on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is slated to hit Prime Video on July 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.