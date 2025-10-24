‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 finale to release in US, Canada theatres, announces Netflix

The two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release theatrically in the US and Canada on New Year’s Eve, streaming platform Netflix announced on Thursday.

“Fans can experience the final episode of Stranger Things on Netflix and in select theatres in US & Canada on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day,” the streamer captioned its post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big-screen release of the season finale, titled The Rightside Up, will mark the first theatrical screening of the Duffer brothers-created sci-fi series.

The upcoming fifth and final instalment of Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Natalia Dye.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, Stranger Things began in July 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. Season 4 released in two parts in May and July 2022, and paved the way for a highly anticipated fifth season. The creators have announced that Terminator actress Linda Hamilton will feature in the final season.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on the streamer on New Year’s Eve.