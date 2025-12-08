‘Comeback king’ Akshaye Khanna is all the rage after ‘Dhurandhar’ release, even Saina Nehwal is a fan

Akshaye Khanna is having a moment as the internet cannot get enough of his ‘aura’ and ‘dominance’ as Rehman Dakait in the recently released spy thriller Dhurandhar.

Remember Bobby Deol sending the internet into a tizzy with his iconic Jamal Kudu step in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal? This time, Akshaye Khanna has claimed the spotlight, earning the ‘comeback king’ title.

Khanna’s swagger-filled entry, set to the Arabic song FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, has spawned a wave of memes and reels. And the latest fan to join the long list of those impressed by his dance is badminton player Saina Nehwal. On Sunday, she recreated the actor's viral dance steps inside an airport.

“When you’re #akshaykhanna #fan and papa is #vinodkhanna fan,” Nehwal captioned the video on Instagram.

From being hailed as the ‘show stealer’ to being crowned the ‘comeback king’, Khanna has become all the rage among those who watched Dhurandhar.

An X user noted that Khanna overshadowed Ranveer Singh in his introductory scene.

“Akshaye Khanna casually walked in and overshadowed the main lead like it was nothing. The screen presence is different,” he wrote, sharing a clip from Dhurandhar.

“Akshaye Khanna is the most versatile actor Indian Cinema has ever seen. He again proved in #Dhurandhar,” wrote another, heaping praise on Khanna’s stellar performance in Dhurandhar, which has already minted over Rs 105 crore domestically since its 5 December release.

Several X users described Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar as his career-defining performance.

“Akshaye Khanna walks in and the whole frame just shifts. His fury, his grace, his stillness - everything hits harder than anyone else on screen. He doesn't just act; he dominates. Ranveer and the rest barely stand a chance. And the music? Pure magic - every track melts perfectly into the mood of the film,” wrote an X user, extolling both Khanna and the film’s soundtrack.

Khanna was seen in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava before Dhurandhar. In the historical drama, the 50-year-old actor essayed the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Hailing Dhurandhar as Khanna’s ‘comeback’, an X user wrote, “The comeback of Akshaye Khanna. Finally Bollywood is reviewing themselves and getting their best actors back in action.”

Another X user praised the ensemble cast of Dhurandhar while stressing that Khanna has outshined all effortlessly.

“Dhurandhar isn’t just a movie, it’s an experience. Powerful performances, insane action, cool music, bold storytelling and Aditya Dhar's vision come together to create something rare in Indian cinema. It’s intense, honest and unforgettable. Akshaye Khanna outshined everyone effortlessly,” he wrote.

Khanna is set to collaborate with Bobby Deol in Humraaz 2, according to media reports. The film will serve as a sequel to the 2002 thriller Humraaz.