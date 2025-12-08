Remember Salman Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ one-liner? That wasn’t his voice

Remember Salman Khan’s one-liner ‘What party? Bullshit party’ from The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Fun fact: it wasn’t Salman who said the dialogue.

The Netflix show’s director, Aryan Khan, mimicked Salman’s voice and delivered the line on his behalf, he revealed in a recent interview.

“Fun fact, in the show, when Salman Khan says, ‘What party? Bullshit party,’ that’s actually me,” Aryan said in an interview with US-based entertainment magazine GQ.

Aryan also opened up about working with his father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the series. “He's the easiest person to work with. He knows exactly what to do, how to do it. And when he’s on set, everyone else behaves exceptionally well.”

Apart from starring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba, the Netflix show features Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and other popular faces of Bollywood in special appearances.

Recently, Aryan Khan bagged the second position on IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian directors of 2025.

The list also features Saiyaara director Mohit Suri in the first position, Coolie helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj in the third position and Nishaanchi director Anurag Kashyap in the fourth spot.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, secured the fifth spot on the list. His latest directorial venture, L2: Empuraan, is headlined by Mohanlal.

The story of The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows a struggling actor, Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), who navigates the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood. Sahher Bambba plays Lakshya’s romantic interest in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series.

Aryan is currently planning to focus more on writing scripts for his upcoming directorials, he said. “I have two or three projects I want to develop, but nothing’s locked in yet. This year is about sitting down, writing, and shaping whatever comes after.”