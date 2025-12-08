Kareena Kapoor drops never-before-seen family photos on Sharmila Tagore’s 81st birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday dropped a set of photos with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore to mark the latter’s 81st birthday.

“Happy birthday dearest Mother in law,” Kareena captioned her post on Instagram.

Each photo in the carousel carries a message from Kareena to Sharmila. The photos show Kareena and Saif’s moments with Sharmila.

Daughter Saba Pataudi also wished Sharmila on her birthday, sharing a series of throwback photos.

“Happy Birthday Ma,” Saba wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Sharmila made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray’s 1959 Apur Sansar (The World of Apu).

A 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri, starring Sharmila Tagore, Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Rabi Ghosh, was recently re-released in India.

Adapted from Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s eponymous novel, the restored version of the film had its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May.

Aranyer Din Ratri was also screened at Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato in June.

Aranyer Din Ratri was nominated for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival in 1970. A sequel, Abar Aranye, directed by Goutam Ghose, was released in 2003. The film continued the story of the four friends and their families who return to the wilderness.

Sharmila was last seen in Sunil Sukthankar’s Outhouse. Kareen will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.