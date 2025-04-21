‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart marries long-time girlfriend Dylan Meyer in Los Angeles

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, known for playing Bella in Twilight film series, got married to her long-time girlfriend Dylan Meyer in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to reports by the US media.

As reported by TMZ and People, the couple tied the knot on Easter day at their home, surrounded by close friends and family, including actress Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

Soon after their wedding, pictures from the ceremony surfaced online, featuring the two exchanging vows and sharing a kiss during the ceremony.

Meyer made her relationship with Stewart public in October 2019 by posting a picture of the two on Instagram.

“Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,” Meyer wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. The couple got engaged in 2021.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in 2021, Stewart jokingly said that Meyer, 37, who is the daughter of renowned screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, was the one who proposed to Stewart.

Later, when asked about her wedding plans on the CBS Sunday Morning show, Stewart said that the wedding would “happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

She added, “But I also don’t want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?”

Earlier, Kristen Stewart was in the spotlight for dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. However, after a whirlwind romance, the two parted ways in May 2013.

Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the acclaimed fantasy drama Twilight film series, came out as gay during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in February 2017. Since then, she has openly talked about her bisexuality.

On the work front, Stewart was recently seen in films including Love Me, Love Lies Bleeding and Sacramento.