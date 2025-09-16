TV stars Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit welcome their first child, a baby boy

TV stars Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, the couple announced on Monday.

“It’s a boy,” the couple wrote in a joint post alongside a photo carrying the news on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the couple made the announcement, industry friends Romiit Raaj, Mayur Mehta and Shruti Rawat flooded the comments section, showering their love and good wishes on Sheena and Rohit.

Sheena and Rohit tied the knot in January 2019 after dating for six years. In April, the couple announced their pregnancy.

Sheena rose to fame for her role as Dolly Singh in the Disney sitcom Best of Luck Nikki, which aired from 2011 to 2016. Meanwhile, Rohit made a mark with his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has been part of several other popular television series such as Razia Sultan, Udaariyaan, Porus and Shaurya Aur Suhani.