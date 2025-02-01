MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Saturday, 01 February 2025

‘Tumbbad’ characters Hastar, Daadi and Vinayak announce Sohum Shah’s ‘Crazxy’ release date

The upcoming film is written and directed by Girish Kohli

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.02.25, 11:13 AM
Daadi (Bhavya Mittal), Hastar (Gaurav Nirvan) and Vinayak (Sohum Shah) in release date announcement video

Daadi (Bhavya Mittal), Hastar (Gaurav Nirvan) and Vinayak (Sohum Shah) in release date announcement video Instagram

Tumbbad characters Hastar, Daadi and Vinayak came together to announce the release date of Sohum Shah’s upcoming production venture Crazxy in a video shared by the makers on Friday. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is set to hit theatres on February 28.

“Humaari pyaari Daadi aur Hastar have come together specially to announce CRAZXY’s release date in a crazxy way… kyunki, ab toh sab crazxy hone waala hai,” wrote Sohum alongside a video teasing the film’s release.

The video shows Daadi (Bhavya Mittal) calling Hastar (Gaurav Nirvan) after Vinayak (Sohum) refuses to let her watch television late at night. Vinayak then teases them with a story about a character, Abhimanyu, escaping from a plan he devised himself. However, Vinayak stops the narration at a crucial point, stating that Hastar and Daadi will have to wait until the film hits theatres on February 28.

Sohum’s upcoming venture Crazxy is co-produced by Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh and Adesh Prasad.

Although the 2018 fantasy-horror film Tumbbad underperformed at the box office during its original release, it emerged as the highest-grossing Indian re-release of all time in September last year, earning over Rs 50 crore worldwide. A sequel to the Rahi Anil Barve directorial is in the works.

