‘Gamerlog’ trailer: Darsheel Safary’s Raghu chases his dream in Mumbai’s bustling gaming circuit

Darsheel Safary plays Raghu, a gifted young gamer chasing his dream in Mumbai’s bustling gaming circuit in the trailer of Gamerlog, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The show is set to stream on Amazon MX Player for free from June 12.

The two-minute-long video follows the journey of Raghu aka Maverick, a quiet and gifted young gamer who escapes his small-town life, against his parent’s wishes to chase his dream in Mumbai’s bustling gaming circuit.

While navigating an unfamiliar territory, he stumbles upon a ragtag team called ‘Team Gamerlog,’ led by the sharp and driven Joanna, alongside team members Lalit, Jaggi, Saurabh, and Mahesh.

Packed with intense esports battles, inner team conflicts, emotional struggles and surprising alliances, this gripping journey weaves together friendship, love, rivalry, betrayal and drama — all leading up to one defining moment—- ‘The Tournament of Champions’, India’s grandest esports showdown.

“Battles, bootcamp aur bohot saara drama…kuch aisa hi hai gaming ka grind @realmeindia presents #Gamerlog releasing 12 June on Amazon MX Player for free,” the streamer wrote on X.

“Gamerlog is a world I could instantly relate to. While it’s rooted in gaming, the story goes much deeper, capturing the emotional highs and lows young people experience,” Darsheel said in a statement.

Produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah under their banner RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, Gamerlog is directed by Arya Deo. The series features Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles.