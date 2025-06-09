Have plan for a movie in mind, open to a spin-off: ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Netflix show Squid Game may get a spin-off if an opportunity arises after the final season this June, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said at an event in South Korea on Sunday.

“I have no plan for Season 4, but I do have a plan for a movie in my mind right now… Also, if an opportunity arises, I am open to a spin-off,” said Dong-hyuk at a press conference.

The director, who is overwhelmed by the show’s ‘miraculous’ success, said he is ready to level up for the next project.

“While we all start new projects hoping for success, achieving this level is something else entirely. Everything I've learned during the production of this series will be a cornerstone for what I do next,” he said.

Asked about the key highlight of the series finale, Dong-hyuk said the audience is going to witness a major clash between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) over their “fundamental beliefs”.

K-drama star Lee Jung-jae, who is set to reprise the character Seong Gi-hun in the series, said the show’s “ big theme with small individual stories” was the key to its success.

Actor Lee Byung-hun, who plays the main antagonist Front Man in the series, attributed the thriller’s political and social insight as the reason for its global success.

Set to premiere on June 27, Squid Game Season 3 will see Gi-hun’s last attempt to rescue all contestants from the deadly games as revenge takes the centre stage amid unexpected twists.

Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as writer, director and executive producer for the upcoming season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.

Squid Game Season 1 went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17 release in 2021.

Squid Game Season 2, released on December 26, 2024, topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.