British boy band Blue to perform in India in December as part of 25th anniversary tour

British boy band Blue is set to perform in Shillong, Gangtok and Bengaluru this December as part of their 25th Anniversary World Tour, they announced on Friday.

“Let’s keep the momentum alive! We’re excited to announce that we’ve added even more NEW DATES to our 25th Anniversary Tour! We’re heading to India this December and returning to Germany and Italy in November 2026. Tickets for India and Italy are on sale now!!! Tickets for Germany in November 2026 will go on sale on Tuesday 28th October at 10:00 AM local time,” the official handle of the band wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the band will perform in Shillong on December 11, they will take the stage in Gangtok on December 13 and Bengaluru on December 14.

Blue performed in Shillong back in 2023 but the concert was abruptly cancelled due to logistical and production issues.

Their Gangtok concert at Paljor Stadium will mark their first performance in Sikkim. It will coincide with Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood. The boy band will also share the stage with Korean pop outfit Everglow.

The India leg will wrap up in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity.

Formed in London in 2000, Blue consists of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan in the band. The band, known for hits like One Love, All Rise and Guilty, have sold over 15 million albums and also collaborated with iconic singers like Elton John and Stevie Wonder.