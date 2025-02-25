Triptii Dimri celebrates 31st birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri on Tuesday shared photos and videos from her 31st birthday celebration at a hill station with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

“Surrounded by love, laughter and nature’s beauty...Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday...Thank you for all the warm wishes and love,” Triptii captioned her post on Instagram.

One of the pictures shows the actress cutting a celebratory cake. Triptii sported a stunning black dress for the celebration. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress also shared a selfie with Sam. The carousel includes mirror selfies and several snapshots of Triptii with her close friends. In one of the photos, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress is seen sitting along the bank of a river.

Triptii turned 31 on February 23.

Earlier this year, the Bad Newz actress went on a Finnish vacation. As per media reports, she was accompanied by Sam on her New Year trip.

On the work front, the actress has Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 in the pipeline. Dhadak 2 will feature her opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Additionally, Triptii is expected to team up with actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for a new project backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.