‘Transformers’ maker Michael Bay joins hands with Bhanusali Studios for Indian project

Hollywood filmmaker Michael Bay, known for directing the Transformers film series, is set to join hands with Indian production banner Bhanusali Studios Limited for a ‘creative collaboration’ that involves composer A.R. Rahman.

On Monday, the production banner dropped a video that shows Michael, filmmaker Anthony D’Souza and producer Vinod Bhanusali discussing their upcoming collaboration.

“Bhanushali Studios Limited, led by Vinod Bhanushali, is all set to creatively collaborate with Hollywood's visionary storyteller, Michael Bay, who has given us high-grossing films like Bad Boys, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The Transformers Franchise, A Quiet Place Franchise, and so much more,” the banner wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Though further details about the upcoming project are under wraps, the production banner revealed that the collaboration is set to be an ‘adrenaline-charged’ project.

Music composer A.R.Rahman has also joined the project.

Their statement further reads, “This adrenaline-charged project will be directed by Anthony D'Souza, the filmmaker known for high-scale entertainers such as Boss, Blue, and Azhar. Adding to the team is none other than India's musical maestro A R Rahman, who has taken Indian stories and music to the global platform.”

Earlier, Bhanushali Studios Limited entered a strategic partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and JOAT Films. The deal, announced in June this year, involves creating Indian adaptations of five iconic Warner Bros. film titles.

The upcoming projects of the production banner include Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Roa Hydari-starrer Parivarik ManuRanjan and Ananya Pandya and Gourav Adarsh’s Tu Ya Main.