Where to watch Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson’s ‘The Long Walk’ on OTT in India

Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson-led dystopian sci-fi thriller The Long Walk is now available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube in India at Rs 149.

On all the three platforms, rentals offer a 30-day window to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.

The Long Walk takes place in the future in which 100 teenage boys embark on an annual competition known as The Long Walk. The rules are simple — maintain a speed above three miles per hour and keep walking. If any participant receives three warnings within an hour, he will be shot dead. The last one walking gets whatever he wants for the rest of his life. Under these grim circumstances the boys develop deep friendships despite knowing that their friends’ survival is a threat to their own survival.

The Long Walk is directed by Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by JT Mollner. The dystopian survival thriller film is adapted from Stephen King’s eponymous 1979 novel.

The film stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang and Roman Griffin Davis. Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill round off the cast of The Long Walk.

The Long Walk was released in Indian cinemas on 12 September this year.