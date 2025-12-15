‘Love you till my last breath’: Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala on her birth anniversary

Actor Parag Tyagi remembered his late wife, actress Shefali Jariwala, on her 43rd birth anniversary on Monday, sharing a video of her dancing with his mother.

Tyagi added that Jariwala shared her birthday with his mother.

“Log bolte hain ki ek aadmi ki saphalta ke peeche ek woman hoti hai, I am so lucky I have two women Pari & Mummy. Doston imagine dono ka birthday same date hai aaj. 15th Dec. Happy birthday to my life. Love you till my last breath even after that (People say that there is always a woman behind a man’s success. I am so lucky to have had two such women in my life — Pari and my mother. Friends, imagine they share the same birthday, 15 December. Happy birthday, my life. Love you till my last breath even after that),” wrote Tyagi on Instagram.

Jariwala, known for her iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, died on 27 June after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was found unresponsive at her Mumbai home and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Jariwala was 42 years old at the time of her death.

Jariwala and Tyagi tied the knot in August 2014 after a four-year relationship. They had also appeared together on the popular reality show Nach Baliye.

In August this year, Tyagi founded an NGO in honour of his late wife. The Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation seeks to promote women’s empowerment and education.

Tyagi, 49, is known for his roles in popular television series like Pavitra Rishta, Brahmarakshas, Jodha Akbar, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He also appeared in the 2023 Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.